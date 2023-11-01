FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rogers

Rogers Price Performance

Rogers stock opened at $122.89 on Monday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.