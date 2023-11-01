Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
