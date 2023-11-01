Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

