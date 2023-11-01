General Dynamics Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.57 per share.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GD. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GD opened at $241.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.