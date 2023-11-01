Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given a $36.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) received a $36.50 target price from equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of GIL opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after buying an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,527,000 after purchasing an additional 211,327 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

