Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

