GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. DA Davidson began coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

