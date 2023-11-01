Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Given New $2.65 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.10 to $2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOL. Barclays upped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

NYSE GOL opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 303,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.