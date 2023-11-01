GrafTech International (EAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAF opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $887.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.37. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

