Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 825.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

