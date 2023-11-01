Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.55% of Grocery Outlet worth $106,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after purchasing an additional 889,795 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 814,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,152 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GO opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

