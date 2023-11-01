Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $215.95 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $268.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

