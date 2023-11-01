Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Safehold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a current ratio of 39.19. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho cut their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

