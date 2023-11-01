Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after buying an additional 1,216,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 523,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

BEAM stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

