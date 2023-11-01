HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

