Head-To-Head Analysis: Woodside Energy Group (WDS) vs. Its Rivals

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Woodside Energy Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Woodside Energy Group Competitors -4.40% 27.74% 10.59%

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 69.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Woodside Energy Group Competitors 1836 10246 15153 506 2.52

This is a summary of current ratings for Woodside Energy Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Woodside Energy Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woodside Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $18.41 billion $6.50 billion N/A Woodside Energy Group Competitors $12.60 billion $1.66 billion 19.97

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group’s rivals have a beta of -13.00, indicating that their average stock price is 1,400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group rivals beat Woodside Energy Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

