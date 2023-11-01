Head-To-Head Comparison: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Loblaw Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 0 0 0 1.00 Loblaw Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus target price of €31.24 ($33.23), suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Loblaw Companies has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Loblaw Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $91.66 billion 0.31 $2.68 billion €2.57 ($2.73) 11.53 Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -365.17

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Loblaw Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Loblaw Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.70% 16.60% 5.22% Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of €0.82 ($0.87) per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Loblaw Companies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

