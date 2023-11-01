Head to Head Review: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.44 7.35 PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.39 $20.41 million $0.62 5.58

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Harbour Energy. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harbour Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

61.2% of Harbour Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Harbour Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Harbour Energy pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harbour Energy and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 PHX Minerals 0 0 4 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 58.24%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals 37.12% 13.31% 10.05%

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Harbour Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

