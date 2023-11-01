Head to Head Survey: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $341.03 million 3.15 -$181.64 million ($0.84) -5.81 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.47 $76.60 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 8 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genius Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $9.15, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -46.77% -13.95% -10.78% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

