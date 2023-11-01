Helmerich & Payne (HP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HP opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

