Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of HLF opened at $14.25 on Monday. Herbalife has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Herbalife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Herbalife by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

