Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 143.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

