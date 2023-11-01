Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

