Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.04 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

