Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

III stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,313,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,671,470.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,313,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,671,470.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,879. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 875.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 244,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

