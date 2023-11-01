Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CEO Sells 21,573 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.71. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

View Our Latest Report on DCPH

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.