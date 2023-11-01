Interface (TILE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.94. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Interface by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Interface by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

