International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.09.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
