International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,992,000 after acquiring an additional 824,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.