International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

