International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.