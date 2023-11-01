iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $912.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.21. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $236.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on iRobot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

