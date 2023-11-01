Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Underperform

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.