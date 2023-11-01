Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $131,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $206.36 and a one year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

