Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GMS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.