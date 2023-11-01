Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADPT opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $642.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

