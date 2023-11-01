Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of RPC worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

RPC Stock Performance

RPC stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.74. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.70 million. RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

