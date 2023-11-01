Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.