Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 526.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 65.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.36 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.