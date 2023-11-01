Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,487,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Acelyrin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLRN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Equities analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

