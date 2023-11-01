Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 68,639 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

