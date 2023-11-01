Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,980.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

