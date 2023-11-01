Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,813,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 220,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

DENN stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

