Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 156.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,699 shares of company stock worth $5,258,453 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

