Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,941,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 514,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

