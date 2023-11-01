Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $53,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $43,711,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 871,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 767,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

