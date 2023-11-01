Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday.

UFP Industries stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

