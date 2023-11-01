Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $8,456,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 829,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 274,848 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,340 shares of company stock worth $1,186,421. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

