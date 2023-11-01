Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

