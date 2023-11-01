Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,425 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

